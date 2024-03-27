First National Corp MA ADV Sells 672 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. 170,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,835. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.92. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

