First National Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Camden National by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Camden National Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CAC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.73. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.