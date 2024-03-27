First Pacific Financial Buys 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $522.40. 2,160,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

