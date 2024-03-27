First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

