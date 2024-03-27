First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 661,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 375,586 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $18.79.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,124,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,407,000 after purchasing an additional 91,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,330,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183,617 shares during the period.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.