First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Lowered by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

