First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.38

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 11114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $610.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXZ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

