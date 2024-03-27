First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. 262,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $66.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

