First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 409,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 446,257 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director Tricia Glynn sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $165,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,189,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,282,918.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tricia Glynn sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $165,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,189,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,282,918.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,091,741 shares of company stock worth $170,160,841. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

