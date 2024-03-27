FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.75

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.75 and last traded at $125.75, with a volume of 5944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.85.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

