Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.