Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $87.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

