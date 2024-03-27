Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Fiverr International worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Fiverr International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 370,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $809.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

