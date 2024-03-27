Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.