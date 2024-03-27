Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.44

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 267228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

