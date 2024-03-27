Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. 711,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,572,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

