FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QJUN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of QJUN stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
