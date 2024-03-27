FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $170,000.

FAUG opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $588.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

