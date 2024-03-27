FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNOV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 191,687 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

DNOV opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

