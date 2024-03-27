Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $1.74 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.15. 931,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,415. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

