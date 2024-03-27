FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Issued By Roth Capital

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of C$17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.64 million.

Shares of TSE ASM opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.87. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

