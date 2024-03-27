FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Issued By DA Davidson

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 11.1 %

IDN stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 226.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

