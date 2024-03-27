FY2024 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$38.13 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market cap of C$22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

