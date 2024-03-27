FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

