G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in March

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
G8 Education Price Performance
