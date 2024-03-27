G999 Tops One Day Volume of $0.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 37% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00077887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00027826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001448 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

