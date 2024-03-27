GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $13.05. GameStop shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 7,258,901 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Stock Down 14.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.19 and a beta of -0.42.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

