GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Down 86.7% in March

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGSWW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,256. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.