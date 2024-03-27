GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Down 86.7% in March

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GeneDx Price Performance
Shares of WGSWW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,256. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
GeneDx Company Profile
