Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

