Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,857.1% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Geodrill Stock Performance
Geodrill stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.68.
Geodrill Company Profile
