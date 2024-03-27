GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 0.5%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 817,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,129,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,804 shares of company stock worth $4,158,574 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.