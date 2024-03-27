Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 197000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$715,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Glen Eagle Resources

(Get Free Report)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.