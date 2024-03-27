Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 74,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 128,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

