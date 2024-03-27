Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTLL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 17,752,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,946,898. Global Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

About Global Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.