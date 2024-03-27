Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.57.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.