Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stake Lifted by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

