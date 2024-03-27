GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,457,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

