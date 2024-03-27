Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Gold Resource
Gold Resource Stock Down 2.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gold Resource
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Resource
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.