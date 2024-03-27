Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:GORO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

