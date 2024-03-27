Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 277,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,514,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

