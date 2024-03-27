Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Acquires £9,864.40 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges acquired 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,466.07).

Good Energy Group Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of LON GOOD traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.11). 164,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.93. Good Energy Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The company has a market capitalization of £44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

