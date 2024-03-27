Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 1,225.0% in March

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,225.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Good Gaming stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.02. 156,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,229. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

