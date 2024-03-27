Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 1,225.0% in March

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,225.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Good Gaming stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.02. 156,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,229. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.
About Good Gaming
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Good Gaming
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.