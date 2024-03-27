GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 3,566.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMDS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 8,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,568. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

