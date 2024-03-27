Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises 3.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 960,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

