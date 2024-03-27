Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AJX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

AJX opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

