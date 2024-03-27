Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.30

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 369377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

