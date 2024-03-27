Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Down 8%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 377,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 104,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of C$16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
