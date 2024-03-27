Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.82 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $264,787.46 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,518.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.38 or 0.00785744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00137106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00045761 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00199775 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00132441 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.