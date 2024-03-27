Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.21

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1143106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $385.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 460.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,327 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Recommended Stories

