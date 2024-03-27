GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,658.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,658.75 ($20.96).

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.85) to GBX 1,820 ($23.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($387,297.86). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,929,042.54). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($387,297.86). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,802 shares of company stock worth $31,381,484. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,697.80 ($21.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,638.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,527.30. The stock has a market cap of £68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,414.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

