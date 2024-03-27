Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of HWC opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

